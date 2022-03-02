Donald Trump Jr has hit out at Joe Biden following his State of the Union address, which saw the president address gun crime in the United States.

Biden renewed his call for the banning of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines with the speech.

He asked Congress to take action, saying: “I ask Congress to pass proven measures to reduce gun violence.

“Pass universal background checks. Why should anyone on a terrorist list be able to purchase a weapon? Ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.”

Trump Jr was one of the people to take issue with the comments and defended the right to own the weapons.

And what was his reason for saying Americans needed assault rifles? The situation in Ukraine.

“Joe, the reason American’s need an AR-15 with a 30 round magazine isn’t a deer in a Kevlar vest it’s what you’re watching take place on the news 24/7 this week in Ukraine [sic],” he wrote.

Trump Jr hit out at Biden Twitter

Yeah, we don’t really understand it either.

It came as Trump Jr unleashed a series of Twitter rants on president Biden, who delivered his address to Congress on Tuesday.

Biden said the US is supporting Ukraine and its people amid Russia’s invasion during the speech.

In response, the former president’s son tweeted: “Russia is so isolated yet we still buy approximately $50 million worth of their oil every day.”

He also hit out at Mr Biden for saying his administration planned to support the police.

“The answer is not to Defund the police. The answer is to fund the police with the resources and training they need to protect our communities,” Biden said.

Trump Jr hit back: “So the guy whose entire party wanted to defund the police for the last few years and went after them aggressively while wanting to employ social workers/social justice warriors in their stead now wants to support the police… Totally get it.”

