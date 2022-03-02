Republican Lauren Boebert has been criticised for heckling Joe Biden while he mentioned his late son during his first State of the Union speech.

At the president's first State of the Union address, the Colorado congresswoman was booed as she interrupted him to blame Biden for the deaths of 13 soldiers in Afghanistan last year.

Beau Biden died of cancer which may have been caused by burn pits - open-air fires used to dispose of waste - which he was exposed to during the Iraq War.

Meanwhile, the deaths Boebert referred to were caused by an ISIS-K terrorist attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport last August.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

After her unwelcome intervention, people took to Twitter to criticise her:

But despite the backlash, Boebert defended herself, tweeting:

“When Biden said flag draped coffins I couldn’t stay silent. I told him directly he did it. He put 13 in there. Our heroic servicemen and women deserve so much better."

During the address, Biden also pledged to punish Vladimir Putin over his invasion of Ukraine and spoke out in support of the strength of democracy.

“We are stronger today than we were a year ago. And we will be stronger a year from now than we are today. Now is our moment to meet and overcome the challenges of our time – and we will,” he said.

Elsewhere, Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene started chanting "build a wall" and played on their phones while Biden was speaking.

Not a good look.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.