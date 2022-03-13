The last thing we really needed in the world right now is a return from Donald Trump but the former president is showing no signs of going anywhere as here gears up for what looks like an election run in 2024.

The former president is back on an unofficial campaign trail of sorts and on Saturday night, he stopped off in Florence, South Carolina to speak to his adoring fans.

As usual, the rally was not much more than a glorified stage for Trump to reel off a series of lies about the 2020 election, president Joe Biden, Vladimir Putin and the war in Ukraine.

Let's see what he had to say for himself this time.

Trump began by talking about the war in Ukraine and inexplicably took credit for the javelin missiles that are being used against the Russian tanks. He also accused Biden and Barack Obama of sending "blankets." He then added: "Ukraine wouldn't be having a chance without them [the missiles]. That was all sent by me, all of them."

The former Celebrity Apprentice host then tried to suggest that World War 3 could be avoided if he was still president because he was "tough on Putin."

Who needs to worry about WW3 when you've got people like Trump trying to deny climate change. Trump's bizarre segue, which we've already seen him discuss this week, saw him say: "The world is going to be destroyed in seven years because the oceans are gonna rise one one hundredth of an inch within the next 300 years. It's going to create more ocean front property, that's what it's going to do."

Trump then went on to talk about the nuclear threat adding: "You know the real problem we have is the nuclear threat; that's the real global warming that nobody ever talks about."

He then took aim at the Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro over the oil dispute with the US brought on by Russia's war in Ukraine, however, Trump appeared to have forgotten the name of Hugo Chavez who some Republicans had blamed for tampering in the 2020 election despite being dead since 2013.





Trump does condemn the violence in Ukraine calling it "senseless" but is more critical of Biden than he is of Putin, claiming the Russian doesn't respect the current US president before focusing his attention on the supposed 'drug war' raging in Mexico.

In an odd moment, Trump decides to criticise two Republican representatives for South Carolina, Tim Rice and Nancy Mace, who had previously backed Trump but since turned to critics since the January 6th riot at the US capitol. Trump's words about the pair clearly resonated with the crowd as their names provoked boos from the audience.

He also encouraged the voters in South Carolina to "dump these grand standing losers" in the June elections.

Trump goes on to say that removing critical race theory from US schools is a matter of "national survival" as if it was a life or death situation.

Trump gives the strongest indication yet that he is running for the White House again in 2024. He said: "We are going to take back America. In 2024 we are going to take back that beautiful, beautiful White House. I wonder who will do that?"

He also seems to indicate that if he returned to office he would introduce a radical change to the powers that the president has.

Trump ended his speech by bizarrely talking about "beautiful blood" that was "red, white and blue."

Perhaps the most remarkable thing about the speech is that Trump was done in less than an hour, which might just be a record for him.

