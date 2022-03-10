We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again – the situation in Ukraine is utterly devastating, but we can still be thankful Donald Trump isn’t in the White House as it plays out.

The former president has called Putin “smart” since the invasion began and even ‘joked’ that the US should bomb Russia and blame it on China.

Now, a clip of Trump giving a completely nonsensical answer to a question about the conflict has gone viral.

The 75-year-old appeared on the Full Send podcast and went on a bizarre rant about windmills after being asked his opinion on how long the conflict, confusing social media users.

When asked how he saw the conflict playing out, he jumped into a huge segue about green energy.

“I said this a long time ago, if this happens we are playing right into their hands - green energy,” he said.

“The windmills, they don’t work. They’re too expensive, they kill all the birds, they ruin your landscapes.

“And yet the environmentalists love the windmills. I’ve been preaching this for years… the windmills are the most expensive energy you can have and they don’t work.”

Trump went on to say: “By the way, they last a period of 10 years and by the time they start rusting and rotting all over the place nobody takes them down. They just go onto the next prairie or land and destroy that.”

As people might remember, it’s not the first time Trump has launched an attack on windmills.

Back in 2019, he spread a bogus wind energy claim in front of energy workers and claimed they “killed all the birds” - and even tried to claim that the noise from windmills caused cancer.

Meanwhile, Trump recently launched a new social media site called "Truth Social", having been permanently banned from Twitter after his part in inciting the violent riots that occurred on January 6 last year.

But he isn’t exactly happy with how the launch is going if reports are to be believed.

