Trump's water bottle incident during NABJ interview leaves viewers baffled

An awful lot happened during Donald Trump’s disastrous National Association of Black Journalists interview – but people are choosing to focus on one small incident involving a water bottle.

Trump appeared at the NABJ on Wednesday (July 31) and gave a series of deranged answers to questions from three Black women media workers.

One saw Trump question Kamala Harris’s race, shockingly – and falsely – claiming that Harris only recently “became a Black woman.” Harris’s father is from Jamaica and her mother is Indian.

The former president was cut off after around 35 minutes, despite having been scheduled to take part at the event for an hour.

Twitter/X

Elsewhere though, one small detail was picked up by viewers after Trump reached over and took a water bottle that wasn’t designated for him.

The moment might have seemed innocuous at first, but he appeared to ignore the water bottle closer to him on his right hand side and instead picked up the bottle closer to ABC journalist Rachel Scott, whom he clashed with during the interview.

It could have been a simple mistake, or it could have been an attempted powerplay of some sort. Either way, the moment split opinion on social media, with everyone offering up their different takes.



Initially, he appears not to drink from the bottle, but eventually another clip shows that he does take a sip.

“Wait... did Trump just steal the host's water bottle and tighten the bottlecap harder?” one viewer wrote.

“To me it looked like he opened it for her,” another wrote.

A user added: "I thought it was a power play or OCD but he is, indeed, trying to open the bottle of water not tighten it up."

The jury is out...

