The 6 worst moments from Donald Trump's disastrous NABJ interview

Donald Trump's latest interview was nothing short of disastrous, as he spoke to three Black women media workers at the National Association of Black Journalists conference on Wednesday (July 31).

Trump took part in a heated question-and-answer session with Black journalists in Chicago, and it's difficult to see how it could have gone any worse.

Despite being due to take part in the session for an hour, he was cut off after around 35 minutes following a chaotic rambling performance, in which made a number of troubling claims.

These are the worst moments from his NABJ interview.

Questioning Kamala Harris's race





The most shocking moment came when he falsely claimed that Harris only recently “became a Black woman.” Harris’s father is from Jamaica and her mother is Indian.



“I didn’t know she was Black,” he said. “She happened to turn Black, and now she wants to be known as Black. So I don’t know, is she Indian or is she Black? ... I respect either one, but she obviously doesn’t, because she was Indian all the way and all of a sudden she made a turn and she became a Black person," he said.

Democrats reacted with shock to the remarks. Harris herself smiled and laughed as she addressed the racist comments, describing the comments as “the same old show of divisiveness and disrespect.”

At a Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority gathering in Houston, Texas, on Wednesday evening, Harris told crowds: “The American people deserve better.”

Answering the very first question

ABC News correspondent Rachel Scott asked Trump about his false claims about his rivals and his inflammatory remarks to officials and reporters of colour.



“Why would Black voters trust you when you have used language like that?” she asked.

“I don’t think I’ve been asked a question in such a horrible manner,” Trump replied. “You don’t even say hello, how are you.”

“Are you with ABC? Because I think they’re a fake news network,” he added. “You’re a terrible network. And I think it’s disgraceful that I came here in good spirit. I love the Black population of this country. I’ve done so much for the Black population of this country."

A very unconvincing answer on JD Vance and the vice presidency

When asked if JD Vance would be “ready to go on day one” in the role of vice president, Trump hardly gave the most confidence-inspiring answer.

Instead, he said: "I've always had great respect for him... The vice president in terms of the election doesn't have any impact. I mean virtually no impact."

His message to Black journalists and voters

When asked what he would say to Black journalists and voters, Trump said his message is to "stop people from invading our country".

"Coming from the border are millions and millions of people who happen to be taking Black jobs... they're taking the employment away from Black people."

When asked to clarify what a Black job was, he replied "anybody who has a job".

He'd challenge Kamala Harris on a cognitive test

Trump said he'd feel confident taking a cognitive test alongside Harris and comparing results because she "failed her law exam" - although she eventually passed the bar examination, as was pointed out to him.

When he was pushed on his January 6 riots stance

Trump doubled down on his promise to pardon the people arrested for storming the Capitol building on January 6 if he were to be elected in November.

"My question is about the rioters who assaulted police officers. Would you pardon them?” he was asked by Scott.

"Oh, absolutely I would. If they are innocent, I would pardon them," Trump replied.

“They’ve been convicted,” Scott shot back, drawing laughter from the crowd."

“They were convicted by a very tough system,” Trump said.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings