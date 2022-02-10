Former President Donald Trump allegedly repeatedly clogged up the White House toilets - in a surprising way.



Given his notorious fast-food heavy diet and hefty physique, hearing that the former POTUS bunged up the White House sewage systems might lead you to immediately assume his bowel movements were the cause.

Alas, it's alleged that wads of paper were occasionally found blocking up the toilets, which staffers assumed were left there by the former commander-in-chief.

The claim was brought to light from in award-winning journalist Maggie Haberman's new book, Confidence Man.

On Thursday, Axios reporter Mike Allen posted an exclusive report.

"While President Trump was in office, staff in the White House residence periodically discovered wads of printed paper clogging a toilet — and believed the president had flushed pieces of paper," Allen wrote.

The detail also comes as the National Archive reportedly asked the Biden Department of Justice to investigate if Trump illegally or inappropriately removed classified documents with classified information from the White House, as reported by The New York Times on Wednesday.

This isn't the only thing coming back to haunt Trump, so to speak.

As a result of the investigation into the classified information removal, "lock him up" trended on Twitter as critics remembered Trump'sTrump's relentless calls to imprison Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election over her use of private email account for government endeavours while she was secretary of state.

Just when things didn't seem that they would escalate, Haberman also promoted the link to Axios'coverage and highlighted another jaw-dropping detail that has yet to be reported on: Trump still communicates with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

It's not yet clear why Trump and Kim Jong-un are in correspondence, but one can only imagine.

Indy100 reached out to Trump for comment.

