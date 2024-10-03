Donald Trump claimed he “did nothing wrong” as evidence papers related to the January 6 insurrection are unsealed.

On January 6 2021, supporters of former President Donald Trump violently descended upon Capitol Hill in an attempt to overthrow the government and prevent the peaceful transition of power to President Joe Biden.

Now, 165 pages of court filing linked to the events that unfolded have been unsealed by a US district judge, following a motion from special counsel Jack Smith and they make for shocking reading.

“When the defendant lost the 2020 presidential election, he resorted to crimes to try to stay in office,” the filing said. “With private co-conspirators, the defendant launched a series of increasingly desperate plans to overturn the legitimate election results in seven states that he had lost.”

The filing suggested Trump was responsible for intentionally lighting the “tinderbox” that sparked the insurrection.

“The defendant also knew he had only one last hope to prevent Biden’s certification as President: the large and angry crowd standing in front of him. So for more than an hour, the defendant delivered a speech designed to inflame his supporters and motivate them to march to the Capitol,” Smith wrote.

According to documents, Trump’s response to Vice President Mike Pence’s life being in danger and needing to be evacuated for his safety after refusing to block the certification of the election results, was: “ So what ?”

Trump is also alleged to have said to members of his family: “It doesn't matter if you won or lost the election. You still have to fight like hell.”

Responding to the release of the documents, Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social and wrote a series of long and emotional posts .

In one, he raged: “I DID NOTHING WRONG, THEY DID! THE CASE IS A SCAM, JUST LIKE ALL OF THE OTHERS, INCLUDING THE DOCUMENTS CASE, WHICH WAS DISMISSED!”

He falsely claimed in another: “I didn’t rig the 2020 Election, they did!”

