Trump loses it over Republican Fox News contributor allegedly backing Democrat

Donald Trump had a meltdown over a former presidential senior advisor and Fox News contributor allegedly backing a Democrat candidate.

As the November midterm elections approach, tension is running high for the Republican party which goes into the election with a president whose approval rating is pretty dismal, in large part due to the Iran war Trump started which has caused the cost of living to soar.

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So, it wasn’t all too surprising when US president Trump had a meltdown after reporters emerged that Karl Rove – once the senior advisor and deputy chief of staff in the George Bush administration and regular Fox News personality – will allegedly not be backing the “bigot” Republican candidate in the upcoming Texas Railroad Commissioner election over racist social media posts, and will instead vote “Democrat for the first time in more than 30 years”, according to Matthew Watkins, editor-in-chief of The Texas Tribune, who reports Rove made the comments at a private lunch.

After the reports emerged, Trump took to Truth Social to slam “stone cold loser” Rove.

“Karl Rove is so bad for the Republican Party, and completely wrong so often. He suffers from a major case of Trump Derangement Syndrome primarily because, for almost 10 years, I beat back and won against so many of the people and things that he wanted and espoused. Why does FoxNews and the WSJ keep his RINO Voice alive. The guy is a stone cold loser!” Trump wrote.

Someone was left wondering how Trump has time to post about people he deems “losers” when his Iran war continues to rage on and diesel prices hit a record high per gallon.

“Honest question: How does any POTUS have enough downtime to worry about what Karl Rove said about a Texas state candidate?

“Evidence #1,348,647 of Trump’s dereliction of duty,” someone wrote.

Another argued: “The rats are abandoning the sinking ship.”

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