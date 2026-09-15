Donald Trump ’s recent remarks on artificial intelligence have sparked controversy after he dismissed people’s concerns around the growing technology as a “hoax”.

In recent years, the capabilities of artificial intelligence (AI) have grown at an exponential rate, prompting stark warnings from even those within the industry about how the technology may impact humanity.

CEO of AI company Anthropic , Dario Amodei, recently called for the slowing down of the development of AI and argued that, within six months to a year, he believes an AI “swarm could be capable of taking over the entire internet”.

In an online essay , titled “We Must Pace the Frontier”, Amodei wrote: “AI brings risks, and because it is such a powerful technology, these risks are serious … We must slow the pace at which we improve the capabilities of AI models. Progress will still seem fast, and we must make wise use of the time we gain.”

But, according to 80-year-old US president Trump, the concerns of Amodei and others are a “hoax” and global warming is a “scam”.

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote: “The Al Hoax being perpetrated by the Radical Left Dumocrats is reminiscent of their Global Warming Scam of not so long ago, where everyone was going to die from extreme heat. What happened? MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!! President DJT.”

The post prompted one critic to call him, “manifestly unfit”.

“Manifestly unfit. Asking this guy to be president is like asking your toddler to drive you to work. It ain't gonna turn out well,” they wrote.

“So the threat of AI is a hoax now?!?” another asked.

One person suggested: “Everything is a hoax to this moron simply because it has to happen within his lifetime or he doesn't give AF.”

Someone else said: “Does he seriously think Global Warming is done? Like it’s not currently unfolding? Seriously unfit to be president.”

One person argued: “Trump just found out that dumb has a b at the end. Do you really expect him to understand AI or global warming?”

Another claimed: “Everything this fkn moron doesn’t understand is a hoax. Dumb pig.”

Why not read…

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.