US president Donald Trump, who’s already facing criticism for showing no desire to facilitate the return of deported Maryland resident Kilmar Abrego Garcia (despite the Supreme Court ordering the administration to do just that), is now calling for the infamous Alcatraz prison to reopen, in his latest announcement on law and order.

The site, located not far from San Francisco’s iconic Golden Gate Bridge, is notorious for the controversial handling of prisoners on the island before it was shut down in 1963.

Now, Trump wants it back up and running again, taking to Truth Social on Sunday to say the US should “rebuild and open Alcatraz”.

He wrote: “For too long, America has been plagued by vicious, violent, and repeat Criminal Offenders, the dregs of society, who will never contribute anything other than Misery and Suffering.

“When we were a more serious Nation, in times past, we did not hesitate to lock up the most dangerous criminals, and keep them far away from anyone they could harm. That’s the way it’s supposed to be.

“No longer will we tolerate these Serial Offenders who spread filth, bloodshed, and mayhem on our streets. That is why, today, I am directing the Bureau of Prisons, together with the Department of Justice, FBI, and Homeland Security, to reopen a substantially enlarged and rebuilt ALCATRAZ, to house America’s most ruthless and violent Offenders.

“We will no longer be held hostage to criminals, thugs, and Judges that are afraid to do their job and allow us to remove criminals, who came into our Country illegally. The reopening of ALCATRAZ will serve as a symbol of Law, Order, and JUSTICE. We will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the representative for San Francisco, criticised Trump’s plans for the ex-federal penitentiary – now a popular site for tourists - as “not a serious one”:

Political commentator Brian Krassenstein said reopening Alcatraz would not be ‘tough on crime’, but would instead be “tough on taxpayers, and easy on rust”:

The inevitably hefty price tag for renovating Alcatraz has also sparked fury among those who recall the Trump administration’s recent cuts to medical research:

And given Trump has otherwise pushed for increased government efficiency - namely via billionaire Elon Musk, who heads up the Department of Government Efficiency - people have also wondered where Doge is in all of this:

Another user suggested Trump has “definitely been watching Netflix” prior to making this announcement, referencing another post from the Republican about the US film industry:

That post about movies saw the US president effectively label foreign movies a “national security threat” which, combined with plans to reopen Alcatraz, prompted one account to express sheer disbelief:

Trump’s plans for Alcatraz come just a week after his administration erected 100 mugshots of criminals along the White House lawn in a message to “illegal aliens” that it will “hunt you down”.

“You will face justice. You will be deported – and you will never set foot on American soil again,” the White House said.

