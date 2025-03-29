Donald Trump's 'stupidest' move yet slammed by Bernie Sanders

Even by Donald Trump’s standards, his tenure as President is proving incredibly divisive right now.

There was the fallout from the Signal group chat scandal this week – but it’s his trade war with Canada which is being slammed on social media.

It comes as Trump announced 25 per cent tariffs on all motor vehicle imports to the United States . He also warned that he will impose additional tariffs on Canada and the European Union if they work together to "do economic harm" against the US.

Canada’s prime minister Mark Carney responded by issuing C$60bn ($42bn) of tariffs on US products.

“We are facing the most significant crisis of our lifetimes because of President Trump’s unjustified trade actions and his threats to our sovereignty,” the Canadian PM said on Sunday 23 March.

Now, Bernie Sanders has hit out at Trump, calling him out for the ‘stupid’ move in damaging the relationship with Canada.

Writing on Twitter/X, Sanders said: “Well, it wasn’t easy, but Trump did it.

“He ended the several hundred year friendship between the US and Canada — our neighbor and closest ally.

“Isolationism is a dumb idea, but going out of your way to get countries around the world to actually hate us is even stupider.”

It comes after Trump was called the "dumbest President in history" on social media after his latest post on tariffs.

Trump took to Truth social to discuss new policies on car tariffs. However, people were quick to criticise him – for his tactics in the ongoing trade war, and for seemingly calling the European Union a single country.

“If the European Union works with Canada in order to do economic harm to the USA, large scale Tariffs, far larger than currently planned, will be placed on them both in order to protect the best friend that each of those two countries has ever had!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The Republicans against Trump account wrote: “'Those two countries'

"The dumbest President in history."

