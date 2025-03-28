Donald Trump called 'dumbest President in history' after latest tariffs outburst

Donald Trump has been called the "dumbest President in history" on social media after his latest post on tariffs.

In a rare moment away from the Signal group chat scandal which has been raging in the US this week, Trump took to Truth social to discuss new policies on car tariffs.

However, people were quick to criticise him – for his tactics in the ongoing trade war, and for seemingly calling the European Union a single country.

“If the European Union works with Canada in order to do economic harm to the USA, large scale Tariffs, far larger than currently planned, will be placed on them both in order to protect the best friend that each of those two countries has ever had!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The Republicans against Trump account wrote: “'Those two countries'

"The dumbest President in history."

Meanwhile, commentator Alex Cole wrote: "This is Trump realizing that he just screwed up. No one wins trade wars. It's easy to see how this dumbass bankrupted a casino."









It comes as Trump announced 25 per cent tariffs on all motor vehicle imports to the United States.

“What we’re going to be doing is a 25% tariff for all cars that are not made in the United States,” Trump said.

Since then, Canada’s prime minister has said that the age of deep ties between Canada and the US is “over” as a result and there would be “no turning back”.

Speaking to reporters, he said: “The old relationship we had with the United States based on deepening integration of our economies and tight security and military cooperation is over.”

