There are some viral videos that leave a lasting impression on the internet, and it's safe to say that Kim Kardashian seemingly 'forgetting' a then-baby North West outside of a hotel is one of those.

But, as ever online, things quite often aren't as they seem, and more than a decade later, the businesswoman-meets-reality star is finally debunking what actually happened that day.

If you've never seen the infamous 2014 clip, Kardashian is seen leaving a hotel in Paris and walking away while be snapped by paparazzi, before turning around and going back inside - then re-emerging with baby North, whom she shares with ex-husband, Kanye West.

Quickly, the video went viral with the public suggesting the now-44-year-old had "forgotten" her young daughter.

She did initially reply on X (then Twitter) at the time, writing: "Heard on the radio today some story I forgot my daughter at our hotel as I'm leaving for the airport. Are you kidding me?!?!?! LOL.

"Do u guys really think a 1year old would be inside the lobby by herself! Oh wait she was waiting to check out lol."

She claimed that she had gone to the car to check that the car seat was fitted properly before putting her daughter in it, however, fast forward 10 years, and that account differs to a new version of events posted on Instagram.

When the video began making the rounds again in July 2025, Kardashian reposted it, and admitted: "I wanted to show the look off before holding her bc her outfit didn't match mine!! I didn't forget her!!!"

Plot twist.

She's right too, because when she did step out with North, the tot was wearing an all black, leather ensemble, while her mom opted for a pink roll neck and jeans with a grey coat. They're just not the same vibe, are they?

While we'll likely never know the real truth, the new version of the story seems more plausible now that North is 12 years old, and the pressure of being painted as a struggling first-time parent is off.

We'd never put it past Kim to make sure a good outfit isn't wasted, no matter the circumstances.

