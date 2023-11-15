Cole Palmer explains origins of viral TikTok of him rapping

Cole Palmer has got plenty of string to his bow – creative midfielder, member of the England squad for the first time and, as TikTok users will know, a viral sensation.

The Chelsea player has been called up to the senior squad this week, but it’s not just his on-field performances that have been catching the eye.

Instead, believe it or not, it’s his rapping.

There’s a viral clip doing the rounds which sees the 21-year-old rap along to the dancehall song ‘Clarks’ by Vybz Kartel.

It resurfaces whenever Palmer performs well on the pitch, and he was asked about the video in a press conference ahead of England’s Euro 24 game against Malta on Friday.

Palmer said that he rapped along to the song, while also referencing his Caribbean heritage, as his dad is from Saint Kitts in the West Indies.

@afootypageig COLE JERMAINE PALMER IS A REAL YARD MAN! 🇯🇲🤣 I know he was fuming this deal never got concluded in time for Carnival. A great deal for himself and Chelsea. He was too far down in the pecking order for a player of his quality at City, and, his profile is one Pochettino’s side massively lack! 👏 🔵 #colepalmer #mancity #chelseafc #premierleague

"Me and my sister were in the house one day and there was a TikTok trend going around. People were singing songs and stuff and then my sister said ‘Come and sing this song’,” he said when asked about the clip.

"On my boots it has the St. Kitts flag and the England flag and my sister wanted to make sure the St. Kitts flag got in. She posted it and it stayed quiet for quite a while to be fair and then one day I saw it everywhere and now I can't stop seeing it."

Who knows, maybe if he plays and scores against Malta we can expect a celebratory rap from one of England’s youngest new stars.

Of course, he's hardly the first footballer to have a go at dropping a few bars with the likes of Ian Wright, Andy Cole and Clint Dempsey all trying their hand a rap career. Going back further, who could forget Chris Waddle and Glenn Hoddle's 'Diamond Lights.'

Palmer came through the Manchester City academy before moving to Chelsea for £40 million in the summer. He has played for England at all youth levels, beginning with his first U15s cap in 2016.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel