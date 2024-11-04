Trump tells fans 'I shouldn’t have left’ the White House after losing 2020 election

Donald Trump has told his supporters that “I shouldn’t have left” the White House, despite losing the 2020 election.

With just one day left until the 5 November US presidential election takes place, Republican candidate Trump has been on the campaign rally riling up his supporters and trying to drum up votes in key states.

At a campaign rally in Lititz, Pennsylvania on Sunday (3 November) Trump continued to ramp up his controversial rhetoric, leaning into false claims of election fraud, with echoes of what unfolded after his 2020 election loss where he sparked a riot on the Capitol building and attempted to overturn the result.

“We had the safest border in the history of our country the day that I left,” Trump claimed. “I shouldn’t have left, I mean honestly, because we did so well, we had such a great – ” he said, before stopping abruptly to change the subject.

Trump has still never conceded losing the 2020 election and is reported to have sat in at least one meeting at the end of his presidential term where the possibility of refusing to leave the White House if he lost the next election was posed by him.

At the Pennsylvania rally, Trump also appeared to condone violence against journalists when his attention later turned to the protective bulletproof glass in front of him. He went on a bizarre tangent about how, if a gunman were to try and shoot him, they would have to go through the “fake news”, appearing to reference reporters and journalists.

“To get me, somebody would have to shoot through the ‘fake news’, and I don’t mind that so much, because, I don’t mind. I don’t mind that,” he said as some of his supporters cheered and laughed.

