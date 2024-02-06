Trump hit with 'real lookalikes' after Elvis claim is universally ridiculed

Donald Trump raised eyebrows earlier this week when he shared a post asking followers if he looked like Elvis.

In his post on Truth Social, the former president shared a collage of himself and the late singer with half of their faces side-by-side.

"For so many years people have been saying that Elvis and I look alike," he wrote. "Now this pic has been going all over the place. What do you think?"

The post later resurfaced online on an X/Twitter account dedicated to Trump's Truth Social uploads.

"C'mon, no they haven't," one person hit back, while another added: "There is quite literally no resemblance."

Meanwhile, one "pro-Trump Republican" fan wrote: "Honestly I think that you, Dear Mr 45th President Donald John Trump, are the Elvis Presley of Politics."

One X user took matters into their own hands, by creating a thread filled with people, things and animals Trump supposedly has more of a resemblance to.

"Since Trump thinks he looks like Elvis Presley. Post a gif or meme of what he really looks like," they wrote.

...And of course, the post wasn't short of responses.





































It comes after president Joe Biden described the presidential race as "the weirdest campaign I’ve ever been engaged in" because of Trump's behaviour which is "even worse" than his first run.

"Look, I'm feeling good about where we are," Biden reportedly said on Saturday (3 February) at the Delaware campaign office in Wilmington. "I really am. You know, the folks are starting to focus in.

"The guy we're running against he is not for anything, he is against everything. You know, I mean it.

"It's the weirdest campaign I've ever been engaged in. It's even worse in terms of his behaviour than the last time, in 2020. Kamala mentioned there is so much at stake. This crowd really knows me extremely well. You know me too well. Don't tell everything you know guys."

