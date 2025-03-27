Donald Trump, the US president found liable for sexual abuse and known for his infamous “grab her by the p***y” incident, is once again making “weird” remarks about women – this time claiming his administration will have “tremendous goodies in the bag” for them and that he will be known as “the fertilization president”.

Grim.

Speaking at an event to mark Women’s History Month on Wednesday, in which he called on Congress to back a “big, beautiful bill” and “pass the largest tax cuts in American history”, Trump said: “We’re gonna have tremendous… tremendous goodies in the bag for women, too. The women… between the fertilization and all the other things that we’re talking about, it’s gonna be great.

“I’ll be known as the fertilization president and that’s not bad. I’ve been called much worse!

“Actually, I like it.”

It comes after the Republican claimed on the presidential campaign trail that he will be a “protector” of women – going as far as to say he will “do it whether the women like it or not” – and that he is the “father of IVF”.

Twitter/X users have since condemned the politician’s latest remarks:

Some likened them to something out of Margaret Atwood’s dystopian book The Handmaid’s Tale:

One branded the Republican Party as “still the weirdest, creepiest, out of touch political party on Earth”:





And another imagined the media reaction if former president Joe Biden – Trump’s predecessor – made the same comment at one of his presidential events:

The White House event came after Trump issued a proclamation on Women’s History Month earlier this month, calling on Americans “to celebrate the exceptional women in their lives and around our country”.

He also said both him and his wife - first lady Melania Trump - "honor American women from all generations and all backgrounds ... who have made an indelible mark on the soul and heartbeat of our Nation", only to attack trans women by slamming "radical ideologies" which "devastate families by indoctrinating our sons and daughters to begin a war with their own bodies".

