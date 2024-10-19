Donald Trump mocked as he makes 'absurd' comment about Kamala and cows

US presidential candidate Donald Trump has made yet more remarks about animals while on mainstream media, in a campaign which is becoming less Donald and more Old Macdonald.

The Republican and ex-Potus has already faced widespread mockery and ridicule over baseless claims he made in his TV debate with Democrat rival Kamala Harris in last month, when he entertained the conspiracy theory that Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio are eating cats and dogs.

“They’re eating the pets of the people that live there,” he said.

Now, Trump’s talking about cows, after he was played a video of a child asking him what his favourite farm animal was during an appearance on Fox and Friends on Friday, yet couldn’t help but use his answer as an opportunity to attack Harris.

In his reply to the six-year-old from Massachusetts, Trump replied: “I tell you what I love. I love cows, but if we go with Kamala you won’t have any cows anymore.

“I love cows, I think they’re so cute and so beautiful … but according to Kamala, who’s a radical left lunatic, you will not have any cows anymore.”

The response has since been branded “absurd” by social media users, who have also expressed disbelief at Trump being handed a “softball question” from a child and yet still managing to make it “weird”.

It’s not the first time that Trump has made wild comments about cows as part of his bid to return to the White House, as back in July he told supporters in North Carolina that Harris “wants to pass laws to outlaw red meat to stop climate change”.

“You know what that means? This means no more cows you know. This is serious. I guess eventually she’s gonna mean no more people, right? No more people,” he added.

Then, just last week in Las Vegas, he claimed Democrats wanted “no more cows and no windows in buildings”.

Sounds like he’s really ‘milking’ this unsubstantiated claim for all it’s worth (sorry)…

