Donald Trump golden statue viral video has people saying the same thing online

A video has gone viral showing a golden statue of Donald Trump being blessed by evangelical leaders - and a lot of people have been saying the same thing about it on social media.

A 22-foot high gold statue of the US President raising his fist defiantly in a pose similar to the one he struck following his failed assassination attempt at a rally in Butland, Pennsylvania in July 2024 was blessed at his Mar-a-Lago golf club in Florida on Thursday (7 May) during a dedication ceremony.

Evangelical Pastor Mark Burns presided over the event and described the statue as a "celebration of life" and a symbol of resilience. Trump even called into the ceremony to express his gratitude.

The statue was commissioned and funded by a group of crypto investors to boost the profile of their memecoin $PATRIOT.

But this hasn't been the main talking point on social media.

A lot of people have been comparing the golden statue to the golden calf or idol worshipping. The Bible and Christian faith is explicit in saying false gods should not be worshipped and that God is the only one to be served and worshipped.

In the Bible, the golden calf refers to a golden idol being created which people worshipped and sacrificed to - but Moses then burnt it to the ground.

And some people on social media claim Trump's golden statue being blessed is in direct contrast to what is taught from the Bible and values from the Christian faith.

One said: "Feel like the Bible is quite explicit on this one."

A second said: "It's literally God's oldest rule not to do this."

"The Bible literally warned against doing this..." a third said.

A fourth satirically posted: "I wonder if there's anything in the Bible about golden idols and stuff."

And a fifth said: "I feel like there's a Bible story about this sort of thing..."

Pastor Burns himself addressed these comments on social media.

He posted: "Let me be very clear. We worship the Lord Jesus Christ and Him alone.

"The Word of God says 'you shall have no other gods before Me'. Exodus 20:3. It also says 'you shall worship the Lord your God and Him only you shall serve'. Matthew 4:10.

"That is the line. Honour is not worship. Respect is not idolatry. Celebration is not bowing down to a false god.

"Giving honour where honor is due is biblical. Bowing down and worshipping an idol is sinful. There is a major difference.

"You may dislike President Trump. That is your choice. But you are in gross error if you think for one second that I worship this magnificent statue or anything made by human hands."

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