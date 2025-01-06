Despite the high likelihood of them being influenced by bots, Twitter/X owner Elon Musk has launched a number of online polls to help him make big decisions - from quitting as the platform’s CEO and reinstating Donald Trump’s account, to now, whether America should “liberate” Britain from its “tyrannical government”.

Yes, really.

It’s the latest example of Musk interfering with UK politics, as he continues to criticise Sir Keir Starmer over people being jailed for inflammatory social media posts during last year’s riots, and his government’s approach to the issues of child sexual exploitation (CSE) and grooming gangs.

The latter stems from safeguarding minister Jess Phillips refusing a request from Oldham Council for a Home Office-led inquiry into CSE in the Greater Manchester town, stating – per a report from GB News – that it is “for Oldham Council alone to decide to commission an inquiry” locally.

Following that decision, Musk has called for the release of far-right criminal Tommy Robinson (real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon); said Phillips should be imprisoned; and agreed that King Charles should unilaterally dissolve parliament.

Other baffling remarks from the billionaire, who’s set to co-lead the Department of Government Efficiency (or Doge) under US president-elect Donald Trump’s second administration, include demanding another UK general election and branding Starmer a “national embarrassment” who “must go”.

Oh, and after praising Nigel Farage’s Reform UK and saying only his political party can “save Britain”, Musk later said it needed a new leader as Farage “doesn’t have what it takes”.

And now it seems Musk is advocating for the US invasion of Great Britain, which has shocked social media users and led to them questioning if the tech entrepreneur has lost his mind:

One account reminded us that we’ve not even had a week of 2025 yet and this is where we’re at:

While another pointed out that Musk’s use of “Britain” could mean he has entirely different plans to Northern Ireland:

At the time of writing, ‘yes’ is leading the poll – which closes at around 6am GMT on Tuesday – with 68 per cent of the vote, with ‘no’ on almost 32 per cent.

When asked about the tweet following a speech on NHS reform on Monday, Starmer said he didn’t have any comment about that particular remark from Musk, but later slammed those “spreading lies and misinformation”.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.