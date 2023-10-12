Donald Trump mispronounces 'Hamas' as 'Hummus' in stomach-churning speech

Former President Donald Trump has shown a key mastery of international diplomacy once again by repeatedly referring to Hamas as "hummus."

On Saturday night, the militant group attacked Israel in a shock move, first launching rockets across the border before attacking both civilians and military targets in the south of the country. More than 100 people, including civilians, have been taken hostage by the group. Israel has responded with air strikes and has declared war on Hamas.

As people reacted to the tragic events unfolding, Trump made a speech at a rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa where he appeared to compare the group responsible for the attack to the chickpea-based dip.

He slipped back and forth between saying the name incorrectly to correctly as he repeated the name of the group throughout the speech.

People didn't take kindly to his inability to pronounce words on social media:

As things stand in the conflict, Gaza’s death toll has risen to over 1,300, the Palestinian health ministry said. The most recent death toll in Israel stands at 1,200. More than 338,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in the Gaza Strip, the United Nations said.



United Nations experts have condemned the Israeli bombardment as “collective punishment”, which is a war crime.

Israel minister has cut off power, water and fuel to Gaza and said it will continue to do so until the hostages held by Hamas are freed.

