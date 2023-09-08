45 seconds of dialogue ‘could be murder for Trump’ at trial, says legal expert

Donald Trump could be “toast” as a result of just 45 seconds of recorded dialogue if it is used as evidence at his trial for allegedly mishandling classified documents, according to a US legal expert.

Former US Attorney Harry Litman told MSNBC this week that the clip is “going to be incandescent evidence”.

The voice memo was made by Evan Corcoran, a former Trump lawyer. In it, he reportedly says a colleague had told him Trump would “go ballistic” if he was told to comply with a subpoena to give up top-secret documents that were allegedly held at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

“If this gets to trial, Trump is toast at trial,” added attorney Bradley Moss.

Trump’s team would likely work to make the voice notes inadmissible, meaning they cannot be used as evidence, he said.

“Trump has got to get that stuff out, because if it does get in at trial, yeah, he’s toast, it’s over.”

“It’s all admissible, all against Trump,” Litman added. “And, man, that sort of 45 seconds of dialogue is just murder for Trump.”

Trump’s classified documents case is scheduled to reach trial in May and is one of four serious charges he is currently battling.

The others are around the attempted insurrection at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021, around alleged election interference in Georgia, and around allegedly falsifying business records in connection with a payoff to Stormy Daniels, a porn star who claimed she had a sexual encounter with him/

Earlier this week, Trump told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt he’d be willing to take the stand in his own defence at trial, something legal experts consider unlikely.

