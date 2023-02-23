The strangest products Donald Trump has put his name on

When former President Donald Trump visited the Ohio town affected by a toxic chemical spill following a train derailment, the controversial figure couldn’t help but make it partially about himself.

With residents there fearful of drinking tap water, despite it being declared safe by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Trump didn’t pass up the opportunity to promote his own brand of bottled water in a speech.

But, bottled water is just one of the array of products the businessman has licensed over his chequered career, with varying success. Here are some others.

Steak

In 2007, Trump began to license USDA Prime Certified Angus Beef that was flash frozen and mailed in a deluxe black “presentation box” embossed with the words “Trump Steaks in gold. The package of meat cost $199 and included two filet mignons, two cowboy bone-in ribeyes and 12 burgers.

A cringe-worthy advertising video saw the businessman say: “When it comes to great steaks, I’ve just raised the stakes!”

Commercials Featuring Donald Trump www.youtube.com

Vodka

2006 saw Trump venture into the alcohol market by licensing his name to a vodka distilled in the Netherlands. The packaging was designed by famous graphic designer Milton Glaser who said he designed the bottle to be “appealing to the lowest level of human activity: envy and status”.

Fragrances

In collaboration with Estée Lauder, Trump released what he called a “fragrance experience” – a $60 bottle of cologne. The scent was creatively named “Donald Trump, The Fragrance” and contained citrus notes with hints of mint, cucumber and black basil.

At the time, the company’s president and chief executive officer said of the deal: “We are excited to work with Mr Trump, whose commitment to excellence and desire for perfection is unparalleled.

“Mr Trump’s extraordinary presence makes people take notice and ensures quality in all that he creates. We feel that Mr Trump and Aramis are a winning combination of two global brands.”

Gold chocolate bars

Resembling something from Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory, Trump has also put his name to chocolate bars made by DeBrand Fine Chocolates in Indiana. The bars are, of course, embossed with his surname and come in milk, dark and deluxe flavours packaged as gold, silver and copper bars.

The bars retail at $12 for two 1.5 oz. (42g) bars but they were described by CNN as a venture “where packaging and image is much more important than a quality artisan-type product”.

Christmas ornaments

Horrifyingly, despite many failed ventures, it hasn’t stopped Trump from putting his name to all sorts of unusual objects, including Christmas tree ornaments.

Available now on Trump’s website for a mere $95, anyone can become the proud owner of a 3D Christmas tree ornament of his Flordia club Mar-a-Lago – infamously, where the former president stored classified documents after his presidency.

An energy drink

Long before Logan Paul and KSI launched Prime, Trump had been there and done that with his Israel-produced energy drink. The product was never available to purchase in the US but according to Fast Company, hardcore Trump fans can occasionally stumble across empty cans for sale on eBay.

