Donald Trump brings beans and mysterious 'Trump Water' to Ohio train crash site

In an act of heroism, Donald Trump has brought canned beans and “Trump water” to the people of East Palestine, Ohio as they face health uncertainties following the train derailment earlier this month.

On Wednesday afternoon, Trump paid a visit to the small town that has become a national news story after a train carrying hazardous chemicals crashed, leaking potentially toxic chemicals into the air, soil, and water.

Residents have voiced concerns about their health and safety after several animals died following the chemical spill, but officials have maintained air and drinking water are safe.

In response, Trump, who is running for president in the 2024 election, decided to show his support by bringing residents bottled water, food, and cleaning supplies.

“We’re bringing thousands of bottle of water, Trump Water actually, most of it,” Trump said in a speech to the resident of East Palestine.

“Some of it we had to go to a much lesser quality water. You want to get those Trump bottles, I think, more than anybody else.”

Videos on social media show shipments of bottled water and canned beans being sent in, courtesy of Trump.

Although Trump clarified he was bringing “Trump water” to the town, he did not clarify what that meant exactly.

Some wondered if Trump was shipping in his brand of bottled spring water called Trump Ice Natural Spring Water, which was discontinued in 2010, which led to some online mockery.





During his remarks, Trump criticised the Biden Administration for failing to take swift action following the train crash.

Neither President Joe Biden nor Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg has visited East Palestine since the incident occurred although both have acknowledged it. President Biden also called Ohio Governor Mike DeWine to offer federal assistance.

Trump's criticism is slightly ironic given many are pointing figures at his administration for rolling back several safety and environmental regulations.

