Donald Trump’s latest grift is here, and he’s been accused of ‘taking money from the poorest’ by releasing a new set of digital trading cards.

We’ve had the Trump bibles , the $399 Trump trainers and the mysterious Trump black card promoted by his daughter-in-law Lara Trump recently.

Now, he’s back on Truth Social with the “very exciting news” that cards were “returning by popular demand” and they’ll cost $99 each.

Anyone buying the “America First” NFTs gets 50 pictures of Trump, showing him dancing and wearing a superhero suit with the Bitcoin logo.

“You know, they call me the crypto-president, I don’t know if that’s true or not, but a lot of people are saying that,” Trump said in the video promoting the cards.

People buying 15 or more digital cards are given a physical card, with Trump claiming to be doing “great things for my Trump digital card collectors”.

American YouTuber and technology reviewer Zack Nelson was one of many people to criticise Trump on Twitter/X, writing: "Taking money from the poorest, least financially intelligent people on the planet should be a crime. This is worse than jpg monkeys."

The former president previously launched a pair of Trump-branded trainers dubbed the 'Never Surrender' at Philadelphia's Sneaker Con. The 'Never Surrender' sneaker was marketed at $399 (£316) a pop back in February, following Trump's lengthy fraud case that landed him a $355 million fine.

It comes after Trump appeared to have laid the groundwork for backing out of the next presidential debate against his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris in an explosive Truth Social rant against ABC News, leading everyone to call him 'chicken' .

