Trump demands MAGA-group give him his 'f**king money,' report claims

Donald Trump is reportedly fuming at the pro-MAGA America First Policy Institute raking in money off the back of his name.

Back in October, the former president allegedly vented that he wanted a cut of the action. "It’s my f***ing money," he reportedly said during a private conversation, according to Rolling Stone sources.

The alleged comment was in regards to money donated to former staff and allies at the think tank to "advance the America First agenda."

The nonprofit is led by Brooke Rollins, Trump's former White House policy aide. There are also more Trump officials involved including Larry Kudlow, Rick Perry, and Linda McMahon.

Trump reportedly accused Rollins of making "a killing" from his name, and added, "it's not right."

"I don’t even know if she would legally be allowed to give him all that money, to be honest with you," a source close to the former president reportedly said. "It’s not like [Rollins] got caught selling a bunch of knock off Trump ties.”

Despite Trump's frustrations, legal experts told the publication that if he was handed cash from the nonprofit, it could be illegal.

"AFPI is a tax-exempt, educational nonprofit and is expressly barred under IRS rules from spending money on elections or donating to a political candidate like Trump," the outlet explained.

"Given that Trump is a candidate for office, paying him personally could be seen as attempting to aid a political campaign. One of the experts pointed out that tax-exempt nonprofits must also operate for public benefit, and they cannot disproportionately benefit private individuals or pay them more than fair market value for their services."



A spokesperson has since poured water on the claims, saying the remarks were never made.

Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung told Rolling Stone: "None of these conversations ever happened, and these sources who pretend to speak for President Trump clearly have their own agenda so they’ve fabricated elaborate stories to make it seem like they know what’s going on."

"America First-aligned organizations exist because of President Trump and the movement he created, and we look forward to their continued work."

