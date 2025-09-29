Donald Trump slammed after sharing 'Black Mirror'-style AI Fox News report

US president Donald Trump has been slammed after sharing an AI-generated Fox News report that people are saying is straight out of Black Mirror.

In a post on his Truth Social account, Trump appeared to share a video of a fake Fox News report of himself announcing the opening of “America’s first medbed hospitals” – the fatal problem is, that technology doesn’t exist.

“Medbeds” are the subject of QAnon conspiracy (and about as real as something out of sci-fi). Also known as “medical beds” some allege they are beds that can cure a person of any condition and restore them to complete health.

In the AI-clip, Donald Trump announced from the Oval Office: “Every American will soon receive their own medbed card. With it, you’ll have guaranteed access to our new hospitals, led by the top doctors in the nation.

“Equipped with the most advanced technology in the world, these facilities are safe, modern and designed to restore every citizen to full health and strength. This the beginning of a new era in American healthcare.”

Rather unsurprisingly, the idea of the president sharing actual fake news has left people angry.

“The President of the United States is actively contributing to chaos and confusion here, by posting an AI video on medbeds, a science fiction medical thing that doesn't exist, but he claims it's real.

“Imagine if Joe Biden did this,” wrote one concerned viewer.

Another replied: “This is like an episode of Black Mirror that would probably be titled '45 + 47 = The Series Finale'.”

The press office account for Gavin Newsom wrote: “What’s he doing? Posting AI-generated slop about ‘miracle hospital beds’ that cure all illness.

“DONALD TRUMP HAS LOST IT.”

Another asked: “So the president is now just straight up tweeting out fake AI Fox News stories about himself now?

“This is f**king INSANE! MedBed isn’t real! What are the odds he thinks this is real?”

Someone else pointed out: “It’s not funny; the MedBed stuff is terribly sad. So many people who are dying or watching a loved one fade away, excited that Trump will finally release all the hidden cures and save them in time. Hang around QAnon-type spaces and you’ll see them posting. It’s heartbreaking.”

The post was later deleted by Trump, but, unfortunately for him, the internet remembers.

