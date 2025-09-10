It's a good day to be a Black Mirror fan, because while there's still no confirmation of a season 8, the genius mind behind the show, Charlie Brooker, has revealed he's working on a new project with Netflix - and it's set to be just as gripping.

While the new addition doesn't yet have a title, what we do know is that it's a four-part detective series with just as many twists and turns as its sister series.

Its official description describes it as a “a profoundly serious, stunningly original crime thriller" that "contains blood and frowning". Consider us intrigued.

In terms of plot, it's set between Bleakford, a fictional northern city and London, as a detective attempts to catch a sadistic serial killer before he takes the entire community down.

What's more, it's got a killer (pardon the pun) cast too, with Paddy Considine (House of the Dragon, MobLand), Georgina Campbell (Barbarian, The Watchers), and Lena Headey (Game of Thrones, The Abandons) in the leading roles.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be saying these words for the press release,” Brooker said in a statement. “I’ve dreamt of providing a quote ever since I was a young foetus, and now here I am doing it. I’d pinch myself, but like all of us, I’m terrified that if I do that, I might wake up and discover 2025 has all been a magical dream. Please watch my show. I am begging you.”

Brooker has previously described the new show as "very different" from the Black Mirror franchise and says it uses his "other skill set".

"Expect a masterpiece", one fan wrote on X at the news.

"Great cast. Could be fascinating", another noted.

There's no release date just yet (it hasn't got a title, after all), but no doubt this will certainly fill a gap while we await our next dose of dystopian reality.

