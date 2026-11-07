Donald Trump has attempted to claim that Republicans would have won the US Midterms if his name was on the ballot.

It’s the kind of rhetoric people are used to with Trump. However, critics on social media think that the manner in which the president made the comments suggest that Trump has ‘given up’.

It comes as Democrats won back full control of the House and Senate in a damning result for Republicans .

The president addressed a crowd at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida on Friday. One moment saw him trying to spin the results in a positive light for Republicans, claiming they had “momentum” .

Another saw him say: "By the way, I was not on the ballot. Just in case you had any questions. Because if we were on the ballot we would have won. But we weren't."

Critics were quick to react on social media, though, with one writing: "He sounds pathetic and defeated. He is. He has given up and handed the remaining two years of his presidency to Stephen Miller so he can work on his ballroom and arch."

Jennifer Erin Valent wrote: "Watching this made me nearly as uncomfortable as I feel watching the Scott’s Tots episode of The Office. He is completely, pathetically tapped out. There is no telling how ugly things could get as he continues to unravel in the WH, surrounded by terrible people."

"He sounds shook," another said.

"WOW -- Donald Trump's audience went complete dead silent as he started mourning losing the election!" a user said.

One more said: "He sounds like he’s on the verge of tears."



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