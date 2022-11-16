Former president Donald Trump announced his 2024 presidential campaign Tuesday night - but unlike his last campaign announcement, this one was met with eye rolls, even from right-leaning media.

It seems even Rupert Murdoch has abandoned Trump as Fox News and New York Post hardly mentioned the announcement.

Wednesday morning, the front page of The Post concerned itself with a recent crime story.



At the very bottom of the page was a headline that mocked the former president.

"Florida man makes announcement," the headline read while pointing readers to ... page 26.

The once loyal publication has seemingly turned its back on Trump as the former president dodges lawsuits, investigations, and accusations.

On Twitter, people found The Post's headline hysterical.

"The actual story (on page 26) is scathingly dismissive. Full on Onion coverage," a Twitter user wrote.

"Page 26 Lol," another person tweeted.

The inside of the story read, "With just 720 days to go before the next election, a Florida retiree made the surprise announcement Tuesday night that he was running for president."

The Post mocked Trump by referring to Mar-a-Lago, the location of Trump's announcement, as his "resort and classified-documents library" and calling his favorite food "a charred steak with ketchup."



"He has stated that his qualifications for office include being a "stable genius"," the story continued.

"The Post - and Murdoch - know better than anyone that the biggest wound Trump can suffer is people not saying his name," New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman tweeted.

Despite Trump endorsing Republican candidates during the midterms, the GOP did not make out with a "red wave" as expected.



Meanwhile, the front page of Fox News celebrated Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and hinted at a future presidential run.

