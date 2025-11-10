Did Trump forget to say his own name as he was booed during the Commanders game?

US president Donald Trump suffered a humiliating moment on Sunday, as he was drowned out by boos while reading out the oath of enlistment at the NFL match between the Washington Commanders and Detroit Lions at Maryland’s Northwest Stadium.

The Commanders ended up losing the match, with the final score being 44-22 to the Lions, but at the half-time point, the Republican was tasked with reading the military oath as part of an on-field enlistment ceremony.

What the convicted felon probably didn’t expect was to be met with boos and middle fingers as he addressed the stadium, in scenes Twitter/X users described as “brutal”:

“Trump and [defense secretary Pete] Hegseth look shell-shocked,” commented MeidasTouch editor-in-chief Ron Filipkowski:

Representative Malcolm Kenyatta tweeted: “I love this song”:

One user declared the stadium’s reaction “the new National Anthem”:

Political commentator JoJoFromJerz simply wrote: “Good. F*** him”:

And even Fox News shared the clip of Trump being booed, much to people’s surprise:

But it wasn’t just the crowd’s reaction which sparked a social media reaction at the weekend, as others noted the president read out the oath of enlistment by saying “and state your name”, instead of giving his own name.

One social media user asked: “Does he say ‘I [and state your name]”:

Another said the “funniest part” of Trump being booed is “him saying ‘[state your name]’ out loud instead of using his name”:

And podcaster Brian Allen claimed the president “short-circuited mid-sentence”, as the boos “broke him”:

Except, Trump was reciting the oath of enlistment for individuals in the stadium to follow and repeat after him, so the Republican telling people to ‘state their own name’ isn’t unusual.

It would also be pretty weird for him to give his own name and say he will “obey the orders of the President of the United States”, for obvious reasons.

The full oath reads: “I, [name], do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; and that I will obey the orders of the President of the United States and the orders of the officers appointed over me, according to regulations and the Uniform Code of Military Justice. So help me God.”

Trump’s appearance in Maryland was the first time a sitting US president has attended a regular-season NFL game in almost 50 years, with Jimmy Carter being the last president to do so back in 1978.

Why not read…

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.