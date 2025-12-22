Bruce Willis wife says she 'misses him' and shares unseen family video

Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, has shared a heartfelt social media post featuring a previously unseen family video of the couple enjoying a rollercoaster together.

The short clip shows the pair laughing and holding on as the ride speeds along, capturing a joyful moment from earlier years.

Alongside the video, Heming Willis wrote that she misses her husband, and his humour, admitting he probably wasn't supposed to take a camera on the ride.

"I love him. And simply, I miss him being my ride companion," she wrote.

Since Willis stepped back from acting following his dementia diagnosis, Heming Willis has often shared candid reflections on love, memory, and holding on to moments that still bring happiness.

