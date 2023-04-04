Trump's NFT cards soared in value after his arraignment

The media buzz around Donald Trump has seemingly benefitted him financially.

Not only did the former president use news of his indictment and arraignment to ask supporters for donations, which included marketing a fake mugshot t-shirt.

But according to CryptoSlam.io, Trump’s infamous NFTs trading cards increased in value.

In December, Trump made a “major announcement” which was revealed to be NFTs in the form of digital trading cards that featured Trump in different outfits and backgrounds.

The announcement was met with disappointment and mockery at the time by the media and Trump opposers - although most of the trading cards did sell.

But after a grand jury in Manhattan voted to indict Trump on 36 counts of business fraud last week, the value of the trading cards increased.

On 30 March, Newsweek reported the price of Trump’s NFTs was approximately $748. But on 1 April, the price rose 1.9 per cent to around $967.38.

Then on Tuesday, as Trump surrendered himself at Manhattan Criminal Court, the former president’s trading cards once again soared in value.

According to CryptoSalm.io and Marketwatch, in the 24 hours leading up to Trump’s arraignment, around $46,648 worth of NFTs were traded.

The increase is a testament to the Trump fanbase’s loyalty to the former president.



Despite enough evidence that Trump committed business fraud to warrant an indictment, fans have echoed his claims of a targeted “witch hunt.”

