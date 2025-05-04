Just a matter of hours after Donald Trump shared an AI-generated picture of himself as the Pope, a bizarre video created using artificial intelligence depicting Trump as the head of the Catholic church has been circulating online.

In one of the strangest moves ever made by Trump (and that’s saying something), the President shared a picture of himself as the Pope and instantly sparked a backlash.

Now a clip, which has not been re-shared by Trump or the White House at the time of writing, depicts a series of increasingly bizarre clips showing Trump as the Pope.

Elon Musk makes an appearance in the clip dressed as a cardinal, as does Trump critic Robert De Niro, who can be seen kissing the Pope’s ring.

Other moments show Trump riding a giant eagle and spraying crowds with a super soaker.

The clip ends with a credit to "Dilley Meme Team".

The Dilley Meme Team's website features a bio which reads: "We're the Dilley Meme Team, also known as Trump's Online War Machine. Our content generates millions and millions of views and everyday."

As the BBC reports, dozens of Dilley Meme Team videos and images have been shared by official Trump accounts in the past.

The clip was re-shared by the "Call to activism" account, adding the caption: "This clip is being celebrated by MAGA. I literally think every one of them is insane."

Another commented: "This is actual blasphemy. Outrageous. That any Catholic tolerates this and won't speak out against it speaks to the complete irrelevance and vapidity of their congregation."

