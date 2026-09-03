Trump's bizarre rant about 'obese' friend sparks deep concern

Donald Trump ’s bizarre rant about his obese friend has left people concerned.

Over the course of his second term of presidency, Trump’s mental state and competency to conduct the role has been called into question on a number of occasions, whether it be due to him falling asleep during official events , going on late-night social media posting sprees or bragging again about the sheer number of cognitive tests he has taken.

Then there are the bizarre rants that he has gone in during his speeches, the latest of which included him talking about his “obese” friend who Trump told looked like “s**t” while taking “fat drugs”.

“A friend of mine, very, very heavy, he’s a very obese person. I said, ‘You’re an extremely obese person’ … He’s begging me, because I’ve told the story a couple of times, not to mention his name because I’ll destroy his reputation … Then I have some other fat drugs. I said, ‘Are you taking this stuff?’. ‘Yeah’. I said, ‘It’s not working, you look like shit’.”

Although people weren’t surprised to hear Trump speaking that way, many find it hard to believe he still occupies the highest office in the world.

“This is the president of the United States. His supporters will say ‘oh, I don't watch the news, I didn't see any of that.’

“You know who *is* watching? The rest of the world, including our enemies, and drawing conclusions about his stability and cognitive health,” someone argued.

One person joked: “That's what we want to hear from the president of the United States. Thank you Mr. Trump for making things better by telling us about your fat friend that looks terrible.”

Someone else asked: “What is wrong with him. And yet somehow this will just blow through our broken info eco system and be forgotten or never seen and become as just another day that ended in ‘y’ in the Trump Era — America’s most incomprehensible chapter.”

“How is this man's incompetency slash collapsing grasp on reality not the biggest story in the world every day???” someone else questioned.

Another said: “Added to the list of inspiring presidential speeches.”

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