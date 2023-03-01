Why rap lyrics could save Donald Trump from jail

Donald Trump may have 99 problems but hiring a “#BillionDollarLawyer” isn’t one.

Drew Findling, an Atlanta-based criminal defense lawyer who has represented rappers like Cardi B, Gucci Mane, Migos, and more, has been employed by Trump in the special grand jury's criminal investigation into election interference in Georgia.

The investigation has to do with recommended indictments for Trump and his allies who allegedly interfered with election results in Georgia.

At the center of the investigation is an infamous quote Trump said while speaking with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

“I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have,” Trump told Raffensperger.

But Findling believes a strategy he has used to defend his rapper clients could be used in Trump’s case as well.

Speaking with VICE, Findling said he equates the pull quote with prosecutors using rapper’s lyrics to support criminal charges - because he believes it lacks context.

Findling said, “When we look at the full context, that’s when we realize there is no criminal case.”

“And that’s one of the reasons that we jumped into this case when asked to,” he added.

Findling, who uses the hashtag “Billion Dollar Lawyer” on Instagram, has made a name for himself in the industry - being named one of Hollywood Reporter’s top 35 lawyers for “death, divorce, and other disasters.”

Trump’s hiring of Findling seems to be a pivot from his previous lawyers like Rudy Guiliani. But what Findling lacks in political experience, he makes up for in every other way.

And the Atlanta lawyer seems confident that his experience defending rappers can help Trump’s case.

“Prosecutors, first of all, don’t know the firs thing about lyrics,” Findling told VICE.

“They’ll take out either or nine words. They’ll take out something that lasts a few seconds and say, ‘aha this is evidence of some wrongdoing.’ In like fashion, no one ever talks about the full 62 minutes. No one ever talks about the surrounding circumstances of those 62 minutes.”

