Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York and lawyer to Donald Trump has been royally roasted on social media as he appears to be selling a range of sandals.

In something that really does defy explanation, the former Time Person of the Year tweeted a picture on Friday for a promotional code that you can use to buy the sandals on mypillow.com.

If you aren't aware, My Pillow is run by big Trump supporter and conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell, who was one of the most vocal supporters of the ex-president and pushed the theory that voter fraud allowed Joe Biden to win the 2020 election.

The tweet read: "Great products at reasonable prices. Use code Rudy for additional savings."

The image featured eight pairs of different coloured sandals and flip-flops which apparently cost $79.98 but if you use the promo code 'Rudy' then you can purchase them for $49.98. What a bargain!

This truly bizarre tweet from a once highly respected man is fitting with his rapid descendency through the political spectrum.

The funniest element of all of this is that the sandals aren't even made in America.





