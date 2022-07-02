Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York and lawyer to Donald Trump has been royally roasted on social media as he appears to be selling a range of sandals.
In something that really does defy explanation, the former Time Person of the Year tweeted a picture on Friday for a promotional code that you can use to buy the sandals on mypillow.com.
If you aren't aware, My Pillow is run by big Trump supporter and conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell, who was one of the most vocal supporters of the ex-president and pushed the theory that voter fraud allowed Joe Biden to win the 2020 election.
The tweet read: "Great products at reasonable prices. Use code Rudy for additional savings."
The image featured eight pairs of different coloured sandals and flip-flops which apparently cost $79.98 but if you use the promo code 'Rudy' then you can purchase them for $49.98. What a bargain!
\u201cGreat products at reasonable prices. Use code Rudy for additional savings\u201d— Rudy W. Giuliani (@Rudy W. Giuliani) 1656641126
This truly bizarre tweet from a once highly respected man is fitting with his rapid descendency through the political spectrum.
Regardless of what you think of Guiliani, this has to go down down as one of his strangest moments to date and sure enough, Twitter had a field day.
\u201cThis is a fuckin ad you\u2019d see on a billboard in GTA\u201d— Tamoor Hussain (@Tamoor Hussain) 1656658857
\u201cBabe what\u2019s wrong? You\u2019ve barely worn your Rudy Giuliani sandals\u201d— Michael Fry (@Michael Fry) 1656689006
\u201c100 comedy writers working in a room together for 100 hours could not come up with a joke funnier than this tweet\u201d— Steve Mullis (@Steve Mullis) 1656643292
\u201cPost-truth American democracy is colliding with late-stage capitalism at a rate and force few political scholars and economists could ever have predicted.\u201d— Adam Liaw (@Adam Liaw) 1656646591
\u201cThe world has a way of putting people in their proper places. Eventually.\u201d— Oliver Carroll (@Oliver Carroll) 1656742106
\u201cMany people making fun of this, not nearly enough making fun of the only comment\u201d— Mike Trainor\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@Mike Trainor\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1656729204
\u201cI've had the words 'Rudy Shoeliani' in my head all day and I have no idea what to do with it because it's barely a joke and I can't believe this is a thing but here we are.\u201d— TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) 1656696512
\u201cNot Insurrection Yeezy's.. Come on Rudy \ud83d\ude02\ud83d\ude2d\u201d— Jefe (@Jefe) 1656694005
\u201c"Are you wearing the..."\n"The $50 Rudy Giuliani sandals? Yeah, I am."\nhttps://t.co/Q7KDt8PNdR\u201d— Zack Budryk (@Zack Budryk) 1656642210
\u201c1) Mayor of New York\n2) Presidential lawyer\n3) Masked Singer\n4) flip flop salesman\n5) frozen in carbonite and displayed above urinal at Mar-A-Lago\n6) Newsmax+ anchor\u201d— Matt Oswalt (@Matt Oswalt) 1656649650
\u201cNever judge a self-destructing man until you've walked a mile in his Mike Lindell Sandals Promo Code Rudy\u201d— Keith Olbermann (@Keith Olbermann) 1656646693
\u201cAmong the sadder tweets I've ever seen\u201d— Noah Smith \ud83d\udc07\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Noah Smith \ud83d\udc07\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1656665225
The funniest element of all of this is that the sandals aren't even made in America.
\u201cThe ad is draped in an American flag but these sandals are made in Cambodia, according to the MyPillow website. \n\nhttps://t.co/tZ3n3SmZFO\u201d— Richard Hall (@Richard Hall) 1656771501
