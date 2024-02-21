Donald Trump's trainers may land him in serious legal trouble

Former US president Donald Trump launched his very own trainer line over the weekend during a surprise appearance at Sneaker Con.

The $399 (£316) 'Never Surrender sneaker' comes after he found himself billed with a hefty $355 million fine following a lengthy fraud lawsuit.

The gold high tops feature an American flag on the back and a "T" embossed at the front. They also have red soles, which may sound familiar among fashion fans.

Crowds erupted into a "chorus of boos" and cheers as Trump entered the stage at the Philadelphia event.

"There's a lot of emotion in this room," the 77-year-old said, before holding up the eccentric shoe and adding: "This is something that I’ve been talking about for 12 years, 13 years. And I think it’s going to be a big success."

Now, people are speculating that the trainer could land him in some legal trouble with luxury designer Christian Louboutin.

Louboutin, established in 1992, soon became a hit among celebrities for its distinguished bright red sole trademark.

The inspiration came to Louboutin from his assistant's red nails, which he called a fortuitous "accident". He grabbed the polish and started painting the sole of one of his prototypes.

Louboutin has previously sued companies that violate the trademark, as per Fashion Law.

"The potential issue is a relatively obvious one," the blog wrote. "Christian Louboutin has consistently (and almost exclusively) offered up footwear with a specific red hue on the soles since its founding in 1992. And it has enforced its rights in that red sole in a growing number of trademark lawsuits across the globe."

Now, TikTokers and social media users alike are speculating that Trump is next.

One viral clip was posted to the platform with Landon Reid (@and_mayhem_ensued_) suggesting "I think he's going to get sued for them."









"Look closely – I know it's hard because they're so ugly – but they have red bottoms," the TikToker highlighted.

Landon went on to claim: "They have won so many lawsuits for people using red bottoms."

Fellow TikTokers soon flooded the clip tagging Christian Louboutin to review Trump's trainers.

Landon Reid/TikTok

