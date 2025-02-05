Trump weighs in on Joe Biden's unexpected career change with five word response

Former president Joe Biden recently made a surprising career move, signing with a prominent Hollywood talent agency known for representing stars like Ariana Grande, George Clooney and iShowSpeed. The unexpected shift raised eyebrows, as Biden steps into his new post-White House life.

Donald Trump learnt the news while speaking with the press in the Oval Office on Tuesday (4 February) as he was signing more executive orders.

When Fox News presenter Peter Doocy asked whether he was aware of Biden's latest move with Creative Arts Agency (CAA), Trump shook his head in belief and quipped: "You've got to be kidding me."

The new president said he "would have thought he has bigger problems than that," before wishing him well.

Trump used the opportunity to complain about "inheriting a mess" from Biden's administration, adding: "But it's quickly being solved, the problem. We're going to make America great again."

@foxnews President Trump reacts to former President Biden signing with a talent agency: "You gotta be kidding."

Following the announcement of their recent signing, the co-chairman of Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Richard Lovett, said the agency was "profoundly honored" to have the 82-year-old on their books.

"President Biden is one of America’s most respected and influential voices in national and global affairs," Lovett said. "His lifelong commitment to public service is one of unity, optimism, dignity, and possibility. We are profoundly honored to partner with him again."

Since Trump took over as the 47th US president, he's managed to make a string of blunders, including describing Spain as a BRIC country, and concerningly calling the attacks on police officers during the US Capitol riots "minor incidents".

