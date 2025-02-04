Former president Joe Biden has made an unexpected career move

Former president Joe Biden has joined a Hollywood talent agency as his post- White House life begins.

With an announcement of their recent signing, the co-chairman of Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Richard Lovett, said the agency was “profoundly honored” to have the 82-year-old on their books

“President Biden is one of America’s most respected and influential voices in national and global affairs,” Lovett said. “His lifelong commitment to public service is one of unity, optimism, dignity, and possibility. We are profoundly honored to partner with him again.”

Prior to his 2020 election win over Donald Trump, CAA represented Biden from 2017 up to the time he assumed office.

It was during this time that Biden released the memoir Promise Me, Dad, which rose to the number one spot on the New York Times bestseller list. Biden went on a 42-date book tour to promote the book.

The agency also represents Biden’s predecessor Barack Obama, alongside his wife and former first lady, Michelle Obama, through their production company Higher Ground Productions.

While there’s no official word on what Biden might do next, he undoubtedly has a lot stories to tell from his time in the White House, including having a terrifying front-row seat to the deadly January 6 riots in 2021.

As he left office and handed over to Trump, Biden highlighted his concerns over the state of democracy at the moment.

“I really am concerned about how fragile democracy is. That sounds corny,” Biden said in a farewell TV interview. “But I mean, I really, really am concerned, because you’ve heard me say it 100 times, I really think we’re in an inflection point in history here.”

Since Trump took office, his administration has granted billionaire Elon Musk access to the sensitive federal payment system . Trump also blamed diversity hiring for the Washington DC plane crash, that killed 67 people, without a scrap of evidence.

