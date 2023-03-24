Trump is now sharing disturbing AI images of himself

Donald Trump has been known to repost images that glorify him on Truth Social.

The former president loves to indulge his followers by reposting their graphics and images asking for prayers or complimenting him.

So it did not come as a surprise when the former president posted an artificial intelligence-generated image of himself on Thursday.

The image showed Trump kneeling and praying with several unidentified people around him.

“Pray for this man,” the caption said. “Pray for his family. Pray for this country. Pray for the world.”

The image seemingly came from the Instagram account of a woman named Siggy Flicker who claimed to be a “gorgeous woman” and “friend” of Trump.



“My pronouns are #MAGA #TRUMPWASRIGHT #JEXIT,” Flicker wrote in her Instagram post.

It is unclear if Flicker made the image herself using AI or if she got it off another platform.





This past week, AI-generated images of Trump floated around Twitter and other social platforms as rumours of his potential arrest spread like wildfire.

Several Twitter users posted AI images of the former president being arrested, arraigned, and serving jail time which quickly went viral for how lifelike they appeared.

One journalist, named Eliot Higgins, claimed that after posting the thread of Trump AI images, he was banned from Midjourney- the software he used to generate the images.

