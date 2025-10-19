Trump’s responds to 'No Kings' protests with most 'disgusting' AI video yet

US president Donald Trump has given AI ‘slop’ a whole new meaning with his latest controversial use of artificial intelligence, as he responded to ‘No Kings’ protests taking place across America on Saturday with an AI-generated video of him airdropping liquid excrement on demonstrators from a jet with ‘King Trump’ on the side.

The Republican was also depicted wearing a crown in the content, despite Trump telling Fox Business earlier this week that he was “not a king”.

More than five million people took to the streets back in June for the first mass demonstration against Trump’s administration under the ‘No Kings’ banner – the name being a response to the convicted felon and the White House referring to Trump as a “king” on social media.

Back in February, the businessman took to his Truth Social platform to declare: “CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD. Manhattan, and all of New York, is SAVED. LONG LIVE THE KING!”

Now, almost seven million people turned up for the second round of ‘No Kings’ protests in more than 2,500 cities and towns in all 50 US states. Several cities in other countries joined in, too.

While the White House doubled down on the crown imagery following the protests, Trump shared the aforementioned video, which has since seen the president accused of having “the maturity and decorum of a 12-year-old boy”:

Democrat content creator Harry Sisson, who is depicted in the video, clapped back: “That plane wouldn’t have made it off the ground with your fatass in the pilot’s seat”:

He went on to call on a reporter to ask Trump about the video.

Hawaii senator Brian Schatz was also left wondering why Trump would post such a video:

“This is where we are as a country,” tweeted PatriotTakes:

Writer and author Jill Filipovic wrote that “King Trump taking a s*** on America” is “certainly a message”:

And Democratic strategist Matt McDermott commented that the video was “literally proving the point of the protest”:

The video comes in the same week that White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt decided to respond to a legitimate press enquiry from HuffPost with a ‘your mom’ joke – yes really.

