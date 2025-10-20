Right-wing troll wore MAGA hat to No Kings protest and everyone just ignored her

A right-wing troll attempted to cause disruption at a No Kings protest by wearing a MAGA hat – but everyone completely ignored her.

In the age of social media, it has become increasingly common for influencers to try and provoke reactions for content or to make a point.

But, for right-wing “patriot” Tiffany Savage, things didn’t exactly go to plan when she attended a No Kings protest on Saturday (18 October) in Athens, Georgia wearing a bright red MAGA hat.

Multiple peaceful No Kings rallies took place across the US, as millions of Americans expressed their concerns and anger over the US sliding into authoritarianism under Donald Trump.

In a clip shared on X/Twitter, Savage could be seen filming herself wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat at the protest. The man with her was heard off-camera saying, “This is not my Athens”.

Captioning the video, Savage wrote: “Hey y’all!!! I went to a ‘No Kings’ rally today wearing my MAGA hat in Athens and guess what they said to me…. Absolutely nothing.

“They didn’t know what to do when the SAVAGE pulled up! IT. WAS. AWESOME. & TRUMP 2028.”

It seems the post had the opposite effect to what she intended, as people quickly pointed out that, unlike MAGA might have had people believe, leftists didn't show violence towards her.

“She realizes in real time that liberals aren’t as violent as Trump told her lol,” someone mocked.

Another wrote: “This is such a self own. They didn't touch you, talk to you or even look at you. All you did is prove they are non-violent protesters upholding freedom of speech & self-expression. Oh, look, a bunch of respectful, peaceful ppl! What a clown!”

Someone else said: “Imagine thinking you owned the libs when in reality the libs just showed respect even in the face of provocation.

“They’re called peaceful protests for a reason.”

One person wrote: “Lol you Maga people claim the left is so violent. Then when nobody bothers you it's ‘oh they too soft to stand up for themselves’ lmao get a life all yall do is live in stereotypes and hypotheticals.”

“‘I went to a ‘no kings’ rally and the woke liberal lunatic leftists completely ignored me and they weren’t actually violent.. this means I destroyed them’,” someone else mocked.

Someone else argued: “It’s hard to truly understand the MAGA mindset, but here’s a woman upset that people weren’t rude to her. These people are really twisted.”

Another commented: “Thank you for proving non-Trump voters are civilised and know how to exercise self-restraint; can’t say the same for you lot.”

