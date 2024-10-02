Donald Trump has social media meltdown during Vance Walz debate

Former President Donald Trump didn't hold back on his thoughts on the vice presidential debate between JD Vance and Tim Walz as he shared live updates.

Taking to his platform Truth Social, the Republican presidential candidate had a lot to say - and in all caps.

“EVERYONE KNOWS I WOULD NOT SUPPORT A FEDERAL ABORTION BAN, UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES, AND WOULD, IN FACT, VETO IT, BECAUSE IT IS UP TO THE STATES TO DECIDE BASED ON THE WILL OF THEIR VOTERS (THE WILL OF THE PEOPLE!),” Trump posted around an hour into the discussion when the subject turned to abortion.

He continued: "LIKE RONALD REAGAN BEFORE ME, I FULLY SUPPORT THE THREE EXCEPTIONS FOR RAPE, INCEST, AND THE LIFE OF THE MOTHER. I DO NOT SUPPORT THE DEMOCRATS RADICAL POSITION OF LATE TERM ABORTION LIKE, AS AN EXAMPLE, IN THE 7TH, 8TH, OR 9TH MONTH OR, IN CASE THERE IS ANY QUESTION, THE POSSIBILITY OF EXECUTION OF THE BABY AFTER BIRTH. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!”

Moderators of the debate, Norah O’Donnell and Margaret Brenna, were also in Trump's firing line as he described how "both young ladies have been extremely biased anchors".

The 78-year-old seemed particularly miffed about the final question being about his refusal to admit he lost the 2020 election which led to the January 6 attack on the Capitol back in 2021.

"CBS is LYING AGAIN about the 2020 Election. Where is my apology from Leslie Stahl? She claimed that the Hunter Biden LAPTOP FROM HELL was not real, and that my Campaign wasn’t spied on. CBS IS FAKE NEWS!” he wrote,

Of O'Donnell, Trump said: “Norah just made a statement about the Election, not a question. She’s having a bad night!”

In his post-debate thoughts, Trump attacked Walz by calling him a "Low IQ Disaster".

“JD crushed it! Walz was a Low IQ Disaster - very much like Kamala,” he posted about 15 minutes after it finished.

“Our Country would never be able to recover from an Administration of these two. Can you imagine them representing us with sharp, fierce Foreign Leaders? I can’t!”

Elsewhere, JD Vance played an unexpected trump card in his debate with Tim Walz.

