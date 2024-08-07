Republicans calling Tim Walz 'Tampon Tim' is "not the sick burn they think it is"

Governor of Minnesota Tim Walz has been announced as Kamala Harris's running mate, and their Republican rivals have already given a derogatory nickname to the military veteran and former teacher.

Last year, Walz signed into law a tampon bill in his home state - an education finance bill which means that all public and charter schools in the state must "provide students with access to menstrual products at no charge" for grades 4 to 12.

Democrat Rep. Sandra Feist who was the bill's sponsor, claimed that data showed "10 per cent of menstruating youth miss school days because of a lack of access to menstrual products."

In addition, these products "must be available to all menstruating students," including those who use the boys' toilets.

This action riled up anti-trans Republicans who have slammed Walz, calling him "weird" over this policy as well as other legislation he signed to protect gender-affirming care.

“What could be weirder than signing a bill requiring schools to stock tampons in boys’ bathrooms?” the Make America Great Again PAC posted on X, formerly Twitter along with an accompanying advert.

However, many on the social media platform have defended Walz and praised his actions as Governor.

One person wrote: "Calling Walz 'Tampon Tim' for putting free tampons in bathrooms for women is not the sick burn they think it is. He’s a legend. He’s an icon. And he IS the moment."

"So, calling Walz "Tampon Tim" because he made sure Minnesota high schools had free tampons available is just making me love him more, sorry," another person said.

Someone else added: "It’s truly weird to think that anyone imagines 'Tampon Tim' could be construed as a negative, in any way. Making sure school kids have access to the hygienic products they need to get through the day is just common sense. What’s wrong with these people?"

"MAGA is referring to Walz as 'Tampon Tim' I mean, he's definitely going to stop any chance of a red wave," a fourth person commented.

Elsewhere, Tim Walz hits JD Vance with a 'couch' gag.

