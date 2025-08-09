US president Donald Trump’s decision to fund a $200 million ballroom at the White House – alongside other undisclosed private donors – continues to attract controversy from Americans, and now a video created using artificial intelligence (AI) has gone viral for imagining the potential reaction from citizens when it opens later in the Republican’s second term.

Ari Kuschnir, an AI artist and storyteller, shared the almost two-minute-long video to his Twitter/X account on Wednesday, and the “AI experiment” has since received more than 8,000 likes on the platform.

Titled “MAGA Ballroom 2028”, the video opens with Trump being applauded in the new venue, with tables containing stacks of hamburgers and profiteroles, while a MAGA supporter tosses the infamous red hat into a burning bin.

As the video shows the likes of vice president JD Vance, advisor Stephen Miller and defense secretary Pete Hegseth dining in the fancy ballroom, it also cuts to MAGA backers frustrated at egg prices and a family with a ‘Latinos for Trump’ sign outside their house being taken away by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

Soundtracked by a dramatic piece of classical music, senior Trump figures continue to indulge themselves in between cuts all while Trump supporters are seen queueing outside food banks, dealing with rising fuel prices and sitting outside flooded homes.

All of this later prompts violent protests at the White House, with MAGA supporters clashing with police before breaching the grounds, starting fires and throwing a Molotov cocktail through the glass windows of the ballroom.

It concludes with a flash-forward to 100 years in the future, where a female museum curator stands next to a picture of the protests and tells visitors the scenes marked “the end of the first phase of democracy as laid out by the founding fathers and the beginning of the healing”,

Crikey.

Twitter/X users have since branded the video “powerful” and “brilliantly done”:

One joked that with the current chaos within the US administration, “2028 seems very optimistic”:

While others voiced their criticisms and apprehensions around AI art, but still praised the “remarkable” content:

Trump made headlines earlier this week when he was seen on the roof of the White House briefing room, surveying the site of the incoming ballroom, which prompted one reporter to simply ask: “Sir, why are you on the roof?”

