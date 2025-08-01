We all know Donald Trump loves a renovation, from paving over the Rose Garden, to gold leaf additions to the Oval Office, along with flagpoles on the North and South lawns - and the next redecoration is his most extravagant one yet.

From September, construction will commence on a new 90,000 square ft and 650-seating capacity White House state ballroom located in the East Wing, set to cost an eye-watering $200 million.

The plans were announced by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Thursday (July 31), with construction set to be completed by the time Trump's term in office comes to an end (which officially concludes in January 2029).

"The White House is one of the most beautiful and historic buildings in the world, yet the White House is currently unable to host major functions honoring world leaders and other countries without having to install a large and unsightly tent approximately 100 yards away from the main building entrance,” she explained.

Leavitt went on to describe it as “a much-needed and exquisite addition" which will be an "innately designed and carefully crafted space" and a "significant increase from the 200-person seated capacity in the East Room of the White House.”

But who's paying for it? According to the White House website, the expensive renovations will be funded by Trump, along with other "patriot donors."

Surprise, surprise, just like his other renovation projects, this latest announcement of these grand dining room plans hasn't exactly gone down well on social media. Critics highlighted the fact that many in the country are struggling with the cost of living at the moment, so the $200 million renovation work is pretty out of touch for the average American.

One person wrote, "$1B on an airplane none of us will ever fly on, and $200M for a ballroom none of us will ever dine in, but we can’t “afford” to feed hungry kids."





"Oh thank god — this is what the American people were desperately pleading with you to do!" said California Governor and avid Trump critic Gavin Newsom.





Meanwhile, Newsom's press office didn't hold back either as it posted, "While all the Districts pay extra for groceries and everyday goods, the White House is excited to announce that the Capitol is creating a grand ballroom for opulent parties!"

Then quoted the popular dystopian book-to-film franchise, The Hunger Games, with the catchphrase, "May the odds be ever in your favor!!!"

Alongside this was an image of character Effie Trinket (Elizabeth Banks) in place of Leavitt, holding up the renovation plans at a White House press conference.





"Trump during the campaign: We will get your costs down-- groceries and rent and housing are too expensive. Today: Actually, I'm building myself a $200 million ballroom," commented political commentator Brian Tyler Cohen.









"We need to re-decorate the ballroom for 200 Million Dollars!" -- Donald Antoinette Trump," someone else shared, along with an AI-generated image of Trump dressed up as Marie Antoinette.









Another person posted, "Half the country can barely afford to live but sure let’s build a new ballroom."





Elsewhere, Trump is paving over the Rose Garden and people are outraged, and The 21 most stupid things Donald Trump has ever said.

