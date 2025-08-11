Trump criticised online over ‘petty’ White House change

US president Donald Trump has been criticised online after reportedly moving portraits of predecessors such as Barack Obama and Joe Biden to a hidden stairwell of the White House .

The move has been seen by some online commentators as underscoring the years of jealousy and resentment Trump has held for former presidents of recent history.

According to CNN , portraits of George W. Bush and George H. W. Bush have also been moved by staff, who were directed by Trump.

The portraits have reportedly been moved to the top of the Grand Staircase, where they will be out of view from visitors who tour the White House.

The area where they have been placed is on the landing entrance to the private residence – an area that is restricted to the president’s family, security services and a limited number of White House staff.

The move has been mocked online. Someone on X/Twitter wrote: “Trump is such a small, vindictive, pathetic, insecure little man. In fact, Trump is no man at all. He’s the very antithesis of a man.”

Another said: “Every decision they make is motivated by hate.”

“Beyond insecure with an incredibly small ego,” someone else said.

Someone else argued: “Trump’s supporters think he’s supremely confident and such a manly man. In reality, he’s tremendously insecure and oh so f***** petty.”

It marks the second time the Obama portrait has been moved, as back in April, it was repositioned and replaced by an image of Trump’s assassination attempt.

Trump continues to make major changes to the White House itself. During his second term he's paved over the Rose Garden, added gold leaf additions to the Oval Office and announced a gold ballroom costing $200m.

