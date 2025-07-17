Trump keeps adding more gold to the Oval Office in 'Pimp My White House' move

Donald Trump keeps adding gold to the Oval Office and before and after pictures show just how out of hand it’s become.

Since Trump took office in January, it’s clear he wants to put his own unique touch on things at the White House, such as paving over the Rose Garden and hanging an image of his infamous mugshot on the wall .

And, it hasn’t passed people by just how much gold he has added to the Oval Office, as images show the area around the fireplace covered with ornate gold scroll that certainly wasn’t there during the Joe Biden administration.

In a series of two images, the look of the Oval Office during Biden and Trump’s administrations has highlighted the stark difference in their tastes.

While Biden kept the room quite understated with some portraits on the wall and a green garland along the fireplace mantlepiece, Trump has, by contrast, gone full “Pimp My White House”.

“OMG. Somehow, someway, Trump has managed to install even more gold scroll work to the area around the fireplace.

“Absolutely embarrassing,” someone wrote on X/Twitter.

Someone else said: “And Now for Another Episode of: Pimp My White House.”

Showing the difference, another posted two images and wrote, “The Oval Office, then and now”.





Why not read…

Donald Trump tries to claim Obama, Comey, and Biden made up the Epstein files

No energy and no innovation: Trump appears to fall asleep at Energy and Innovation Summit

'Your wife will be gone in 2 minutes': Trump makes bizarre joke about economy risks

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings